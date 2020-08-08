Burmese Python Hunt Total Reaches 5,000 In Everglades - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Burmese Python Hunt Total Reaches 5,000 In Everglades

National Park Service

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently announced the removal of the 5,000th Burmese python from the Everglades.

FWC has been working with the South Florida Water Management District and private hunters in recent years, trying to remove from the wild as many of the exotic reptiles as possible.

FWC is attempting to slow the spread of the invasive snakes, which have become well-established in South Florida since the 1970s, largely as a result of escaped or released pets.

FWC spokesperson Carli Segelson says Burmese pythons have led to a decline in native species.

“They have established a breeding population in the Everglades ecosystem,” Segelson said. “So, that means they are reproducing on their own. So, the more pythons we can get out, obviously the better. Every snake removed, we consider a win for native wildlife.”

Pythons have been illegal to own in Florida since 2010.

It is estimated there could be tens of thousands of wild pythons living in and around the Everglades.