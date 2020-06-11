 Busch Gardens, SeaWorld Are Reopening With Restrictions After Coronavirus Pandemic - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Busch Gardens, SeaWorld Are Reopening With Restrictions After Coronavirus Pandemic

Associated Press
June 11, 2020 08:45 AM

Two more Florida theme parks were opening Thursday after being closed since mid-March to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island, and SeaWorld Orlando are opening their gates with new restrictions.

Reservations are now required to enter the parks in order to limit capacity to comply with social distancing requirements. But Busch Gardens will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and SeaWorld Orlando will be closed on future Tuesdays and Thursdays for the foreseeable future.

Busch Gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the end of August.

Visitors age 2 and up will be required to wear face masks and everyone will have a temperature screening at the parks’ entrances.

The openings of the parks owned by SeaWorld Entertainment come as Florida’s theme parks industry is coming back to life. Universal Orlando Resort reopened last week after being closed since March, and Walt Disney World theme parks will be welcoming back visitors next month.

