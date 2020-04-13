Can We Catch COVID-19 From Animals? - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Can We Catch COVID-19 From Animals?

The virus that causes COVID-19 most likely came from contact with a wildlife species in China such as bats. So can we catch the virus from animals?

WUSF’s Steve Newborn talks with Jonathan Sleeman, center director of the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Wildlife Health Center, in Madison, Wisconsin. He says people can still interact with their pets, but it’s best to avoid sick animals – and especially bats. He fears it could be transmitted in the U.S. into the bat population, and possibly other wild animals.

“The genetic analysis of this virus indicates is most closely related to a strain that’s found in horseshoe bats in China,” Sleeman said. “Now, we don’t know the exact origin of this virus, but it does seem likely that it’s originated from a wildlife species, possibly transmitted through some sort of intermediate animal and then transmitted to humans.”

But he says there’s not evidence that people can contract the virus from animals.

“Right now, there’s no evidence in the United States that people can contract this virus from animals in fact, it’s quite the opposite,” Sleeman said. “Now, the virus is transmitted from humans to humans, and there’s no evidence that the animals that are source of virus here in this country,

“In general, the CDC is recommending people avoid direct contact with a pet that is sick or showing signs of COVID-19,” he said. “The cases of COVID-19 in animals is still very rare, people can still interact with our pets, people can still often keep pets in the home – not for wildlife – out of sort of general principles, it’s always good to keep a safe distance from wild animals.”

But since the virus likely originated from bats in China, there’s a fear that it could infect bats in the rest of the world.

“One of the concerns that we have because it does appear to be a virus of origin, that if it gets into bat populations in the United States that it could become established in those bats because bats are natural reservoir hosts of this virus,” Sleeman said. “It could potentially transmit amongst bats without them showing any clinical signs. Right now there’s no evidence. That’s the case. We don’t know what those risks are. But a lot of management agencies, the Fish and Wildlife Service and state wildlife management agencies, are recommending that people not handle bats at this moment in time, particularly researchers and managers are going out into the field.”