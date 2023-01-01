CNC Video/Multimedia News Reporter

Position Location:

This position will be working from our Sarasota location. While this is a hybrid position, much of the time will be spent on-site when not in the community building relationships, in meetings or reporting.

Organizational Summary:

WUSF Public Media is a comprehensive public media organization that operates an NPR news radio station and an all-classical music radio station, and provides digital content online, through newsletters, podcasts and social media and serves a weekly broadcast audience of greater than 350,000. WUSF Public Media is a department of the University of South Florida, with 75 employees and a budget of $11 million and provides internships to students. WUSF Public Media’s main studios are on the USF Tampa campus, with a broadcast and music performance studio on the USFSM campus and an office and news production studio on the USFSP campus.

Position Summary:

The Community News Collaborative Video/Multimedia News Reporter journalist will specialize in creating video content for use on TV and online including websites and social media, providing high-quality still images and video, and producing original multimedia features, as assigned for the Community News Collaborative. This multimedia journalist is able to develop story ideas, conduct interviews and produce comprehensive video, audio and written news reports for consumers of TV stations, newspapers, radio stations and online users. Reporter is proficient at telling a story on TV and on radio as well as in print. This position is responsible for maintaining high editorial news standards according to the Society of Professional Journalists’ ethical guidelines. They contribute editorial concepts, audio and video recordings, arrange for interviews and collaborate as part of a news team serving the Sarasota, Manatee, and DeSoto county region.

Responsibilities:

Serve as a multimedia journalist for the Community News Collaborative. Pitch, produce and research original multimedia features that will serve newspapers, TV, radio and online sites and social media. Provide quality video and still images, as assigned. Adhere to high editorial standards according to the Society of Professional Journalists’ ethical guidelines. Manage digital news visual library. Contribute editorial concepts, audio and video recordings, arrange for interviews and collaborate as part of a news team focused on the Sarasota, Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto county region.

Create social media posts for each story produced according to the format of the news partners. Report or give background on stories on TV and radio.

Build diverse sources and deep relationships in the community in order to ensure a voice for traditionally underserved people.

Seek opportunities to increase knowledge of multimedia production and best practices.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications:

This position requires Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or Communications and two years of experience related to journalism and/or communications; or a Master’s degree in the fields listed above. Four years of vocational/technical training and experience may substitute for the Bachelor’s degree.

Preferred Qualifications:

Possess solid news judgment and experience with video journalism, expertise in visual journalism software, on line writing and editing and using social media as a journalism tool. Familiarity with video journalism production.

This position is subject to a Level 1 criminal background check.

Department: 0-0662-000 / WUSF Public Media

Hours: Full-Time/Administrative

Salary Range: $60,000 – $70,000

Deadline Date: Open until filled

