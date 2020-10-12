 Carnival Cancels All Cruises Out Of Florida Until Next Year - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Carnival Cancels All Cruises Out Of Florida Until Next Year

Associated Press
October 12, 2020 12:33 PM

Carnival Cruise Line says it’s canceling its remaining cruises scheduled for November out of two Florida ports, as well as five cruises from Australia at the beginning of next year.

The cruise line had previously announced it was canceling for the rest of the year all U.S. cruises except for trips out of Port Canaveral and Port Miami.

But Monday’s announcement nixed trips in November on the six ships operating out of the two Florida ports.

The cruise line says it is also notifying guests that five cruises on Carnival Splendor out of Sydney, Australia, next January and February have been canceled.

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Florida Reports 1,533 New COVID-19 Cases, 47 Deaths Following Weekend Data Issue


Read more

Manatee County Schools To Vote On Learning Options For Next Term


Read more

Private Lab Cleared In Data Problem That Delayed Florida Coronavirus Report


Read more