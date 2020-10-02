 Carnival Cancels Most 2020 US Cruises As CDC Extends Ban - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Carnival Cancels Most 2020 US Cruises As CDC Extends Ban

Associated Press
October 02, 2020 09:09 AM

Carnival Cruise Line is canceling most U.S. sailings through the end of this year.

It’s the latest sign that the cruise industry’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away.

The company says it’s canceling sailings from all ports – including from Tampa – except its home ports of Miami and Port Canaveral, but it stressed that it still might not sail from those ports in November and December.

Carnival’s announcement came the day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended a ban on large cruises in U.S. waters through Oct. 31.

The no-sail order, initially issued in March, was set to expire on Sept. 30.

