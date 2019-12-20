 Carnival Cruise Ships Collide At Cozumel Port - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Carnival Cruise Ships Collide At Cozumel Port

Mark Schreiner
December 20, 2019 04:25 PM

Six people received minor injuries when two cruise ships, including one traveling out of Tampa, collided near the port of Cozumel, Mexico.

Video from travelers shows the stern – or back – of the Carnival Glory turning slowly and striking the bow – or front – of the Carnival Legend.

There was also concern that the Glory was going to hit the nearby Oasis of the Seas, but that did not happen.

CAUTION: The following video contains profanity

A statement from Carnival Cruise Line said Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend.

The company said both ships are being assessed for damage, but neither suffered issues that affect their ability to travel.

“We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship,” Carnival officials said in a release. “We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel.”

One guest on the Glory suffered a minor injury when a group was being evacuated from a dining room on Decks 3 and 4, the company said in a release. Five more guests later went to the Glory’s medical center for evaluation of minor injuries, according to the release. 

The Legend, which can carry more than two thousand passengers, departed out of Tampa on Sunday and is expected to return this Sunday.

All Faiths Food Bank - ThankFULL Hearts
Ira Glass Tickets on Sale Now tile ads 250 x 208-01
Helios Education Foundation
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

First African American Mayor Of Sarasota Recalls Going To Beaches During Segregation


Read more

A New Study Has Found That Grief Is Common But Rarely Recognized In Veterans


Read more

A Holiday Harmonica Concert Is Part Of The Therapy For Veterans With Lung Disease


Read more