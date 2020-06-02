 Carole Baskin Given Control Of Joe Exotic's Zoo Featured In 'Tiger King' - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Carole Baskin Given Control Of Joe Exotic’s Zoo Featured In ‘Tiger King’

Associated Press
June 02, 2020 11:47 AM
A U.S. District Judge granted control of the Oklahoma zoo that was previously run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, to Big Cat Rescue Corp. Santa Rosa County Jail

A federal judge in Oklahoma has awarded ownership of the zoo made famous in Netflix’s “Tiger King” docuseries to Joe Exotic’s chief rival.

U.S. District Judge Scott Palk on Monday granted control of the Oklahoma zoo that was previously run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage — also known as Joe Exotic — to Big Cat Rescue Corp.

The Florida group was founded by Carole Baskin, who also featured prominently in the hit Netflix series.

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year federal prison for killing five tigers and plotting to have Baskin killed.

BayCare - May 2020
Helios - College is for Everyone - rev April 2020
WUSF Silent Campaign

Trenam Law

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay To Reopen June 11


Read more

Tropical Storm Cristobal Forms Off Mexico, On Track To Impact Gulf Coast


Read more

Carole Baskin Given Control Of Joe Exotic's Zoo Featured In 'Tiger King'


Read more