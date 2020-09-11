Case Dismissed Over Refunds From UF Closing Campus Due To COVID - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Case Dismissed Over Refunds From UF Closing Campus Due To COVID

The lawsuit, filed in March, alleged breach of contract by the University of Florida after students were forced to take online classes to finish the spring semester. University of Florida

A federal judge has signed off on the dismissal of a potential class-action lawsuit that contended the University of Florida should be required to refund tuition and fees to students after closing its campus in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Plaintiff Dylan Egleston filed a notice of voluntary dismissal Aug. 31, prompting U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor to close the case.

The lawsuit, filed in March, alleged breach of contract and “unjust enrichment” by the university after students were forced to take online classes to finish the spring semester. It was filed on behalf of Egleston and other spring semester students and said, in part, that Egleston enrolled at the school “to earn a degree that included the service of taking courses at the campus with live teacher interaction.”

The notice of voluntary dismissal did not explain the reasons for dropping the case.