Catholic Schools Join List Of Programs Finishing Year Online - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Catholic Schools Join List Of Programs Finishing Year Online

Students at Jesuit High School in Tampa Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg

Catholic schools in the Tampa Bay area are following the lead of public health officials and cancelling in-person classes for the rest of the school year.

Bishop Gregory Parkes on Monday said all 47 schools and early childhood centers in the Diocese of St. Petersburg will conduct online learning only.

Plans are underway to address graduations and final grades. Individual schools will provide details to students and families, a statement from the diocese said.

“In times like these, our faith is what will sustain and guide us. It’s important that we pray together and for one another,” Chris Pastura, superintendent of Catholic schools, said in a letter sent to parents.

There are more than 13,000 students and 1,300 teachers and staff at the schools in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties.

