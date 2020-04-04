CDC Changes Course, Says Everyone Should Cover Their Face In Public - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Schedule
Programs
Support
Weather
Events
About Us
Latest News
Health News Florida
Florida Matters
University Beat
Follow Us
Post navigation
Previous Post
Next Post
CDC Changes Course, Says Everyone Should Cover Their Face In Public
Allison Aubrey
April 04, 2020 09:39 AM
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags:
Health News
Post navigation
Previous Post
Next Post
Related Posts
Exercise Lifts Your Spirits. Luckily, You Have (Book-Shaped?) Free Weights
Read more
As Holy Week Begins, Churches Seek Safe Means For Togetherness
Read more
Guffawing Through Face Masks: Some Turn To Gallows Humor To Cope With Pandemic
Read more
What are you looking for?
[native-flash-radio token='eHZ0Zy9wc2gB' userinterface='small' backgroundcolor='' width='100%' height='65px' themecolor='#62ccdd' themefontcolor='#ffffff' startvolume='100' streamurl='http://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WUSFFM.mp3' streamtype='icecast2' streampath='/live' streamid='1' mountpoint='' radiouid='' apikey='' radiojar='' radioname='' scroll='auto' autoplay='false' useanalyzer='fake' analyzertype='4' usecover='true' affiliatetoken='1000lIPN' debug='false' ownsongtitleurl='' radiocover='' bordertopleft='0' bordertopright='0' borderbottomleft='0' borderbottomright='0' songgooglefontname='' songfontname='' titlegooglefontname='' titlefontname='' songinformationinterval='5000' streamprefix='' corsproxy='php' usestreamcorsproxy='false' ]