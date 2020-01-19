Celebrating Dr. King and His Legacy - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Celebrating Dr. King and His Legacy

Monday 11pm – THE 43rd ANNUAL DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. PARADE

One of Miami’s oldest and largest Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations takes place on the streets of Liberty City on Monday January 20th at 11am. The parade travels along NW on 54th Street and 10th Avenue to 32nd Avenue. There are colorful floats, marching bands, dignitaries, historic pioneers, dance and drill teams, union groups and a crowd favorite, Carnival stilt walkers and Junkanoos.

It wasn’t always this large. Founded in 1977 by the late Rev. Preston Marshall, it began modestly. There were drummers, dressed up cars and an elementary school band. Today, it has become a multicultural all day tradition in Liberty City.

WLRN will be there filming the festivities and you can catch the highlights that same night, Monday January 20th at 11pm on WLRN Channel 17.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. TIMELINE 1929-1968