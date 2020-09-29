Celebrations Set In Tampa For Lightning's Stanley Cup Championship - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Celebrations Set In Tampa For Lightning’s Stanley Cup Championship

CITY OF TAMPA / TWITTER

Celebrations have been scheduled in Tampa to honor the Tampa Bay Lightning following their Stanley Cup Championship victory on Monday night.

The Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars 2-0 to win the Cup in six games.

The Lightning are scheduled to return to Tampa Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The team and the city of Tampa will host two events Wednesday for fans to celebrate the win: a boat parade at 5 p.m. along the Tampa Riverwalk and Hillsborough River, and a celebration at Raymond James Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

The boat parade will run from Marjorie Park on Davis Islands to Ricks on the River.

Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. celebration will be free and can be claimed at ticketmaster.com, starting Tuesday at 1 p.m. Socially distant pod seating will apply with groups available of up to six people, and seating will be limited. Parking at the stadium will also be free.

“The Stanley Cup is once again coming home to Tampa and we could not be more proud of the Tampa Bay Lightning for embodying the resilient, fighting spirit of the Tampa Bay community and for bringing the Cup home,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

“Despite every challenge this past year, Tampa continues to ensure that our comeback is even greater than any setback. Thank you to our team for working hard, playing hard, and giving our community something to celebrate. We cannot wait for Stanley to get that tan. GO BOLTS!”