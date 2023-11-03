© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Isaac Albeniz's Suite Espanola, Op. 47 for November 3, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published November 3, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Isaac Albeniz
Isaac Albeniz

The Suite Espanola by Isaac Albeniz had quite an interesting journey to make it to the piece we know today. Albeniz initially wrote the work as a collection of eight pieces, each highlighting a region of Spain, but in his lifetime only four of these pieces made it to publication. Two decades later, a publisher got to work to make all of the music available, and combined it into the present suite. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
