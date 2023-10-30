© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 18 in B-flat K 456 for October 28, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 18 in B-flat K 456 for October 28, 2023

The year 1784 was the busiest year of Mozart’s life, and it was the same year that prompted Mozart to start cataloging his works in detail. It’s also the year that he composed the Piano Concerto No. 18, a work that Mozart was likely thinking more about entertaining with, rather than being expressive. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom