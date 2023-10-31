Evening Masterworks: Hector Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique for October 31, 2023

On this Halloween night, we are getting spooky with our Evening Masterwork: theSymphonie Fantastique by Hector Berlioz, which features some truly chilling moments. The work is largely programmatic and even thought to be autobiographical: in it, a young and sensitive artist experiences a series of opium-induced visions related to an unattainable love. The Symphonie Fantastique by Hector Berlioz, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

