© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Hector Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique for October 31, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published October 31, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Hector Berlioz
Hector Berlioz

Evening Masterworks: Hector Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique

On this Halloween night, we are getting spooky with our Evening Masterwork: theSymphonie Fantastique by Hector Berlioz, which features some truly chilling moments. The work is largely programmatic and even thought to be autobiographical: in it, a young and sensitive artist experiences a series of opium-induced visions related to an unattainable love. The Symphonie Fantastique by Hector Berlioz, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom