Florida's Classical Music Station
Evening Masterworks: Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 1 in D “The Titan” for September 2, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published September 2, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Library of Congress
Evening Masterworks: Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 1 in D “The Titan”

Premiered in 1889, Mahler’s First Symphony must have been an awe-inspiring work to the very first audience who heard it. Mahler himself conducted that premiere, a young man who was not quite 30 years of age, and the opening moments of the symphony convey not just a sense of time, but also space. Mahler titled it “The Titan,” and we’ll hear why: the Symphony No. 1 in D, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR.

Chandler Balkcom
