Evening Masterworks: Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 101 in D “Clock” for September 6, 2023

The Evening Masterwork tonight is Franz Joseph Haydn’s101st Symphony, nicknamed the “Clock” symphony. The symphony acquired its nickname primarily from the 2nd movement, which features a prevailing “tick-tock” accompaniment. And as one listener observed, at the time: Haydn has a gratifying number of different clocks in his shop, offering a ‘tick-tock’ in a happy variety of colors. We’ll hear the Clock Symphony by Franz Joseph Haydn tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.