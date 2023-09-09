© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Amy Beach's Piano Concerto in c-sharp minor for September 9, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published September 9, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Amy Beach
Amy Beach

Evening Masterworks: Amy Beach's Piano Concerto in c-sharp minor

Composer Amy Beach once remarked that a piece of music could be “a veritable autobiography” for a composer, and this is certainly the case with her Piano Concerto in c-sharp minor. This could partially be because the work quotes several art songs from earlier in Beach’s career. However, the composer also ended up being pitted against the orchestra, having served as the premiere pianist, which could have been a bit of an analogy for her somewhat-difficult private life at the time. Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom