Evening Masterworks: Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco's Guitar Concerto No. 2 for September 17, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published September 17, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
The concerto as a genre seemed to speak to composer Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco much more than the symphony: he once said, “I find that the form of the Concerto does better correspond to my spiritual position.” The Guitar Concerto No. 2 in C captures this feeling, a work composed in 1953 and is nearly like a suite of dances. We’ll hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR.

Chandler Balkcom
