Evening Masterworks: Robert Schumann's Piano Quintet for September 26, 2023

In 1842, Robert Schumann had what many folks call these days as his “Year of Chamber Music.” This was a time when the composer focused his energy on smaller instrumentation works, like string quartets, piano trios, and more. That includes his Piano Quintet, a work that features a kind of “cyclic” form where material from early on in the piece reappears, transformed, at the end of the piece. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.