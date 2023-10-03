© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Violin Concerto in a-minor for October 3, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published October 3, 2023 at 3:04 AM EDT
Antonin Dvorak
In 1879, Antonin Dvorak was asked by his publisher to compose a violin concerto, an opportunity the composer jumped at immediately. One important idea Dvorak had for the piece was to put the first two movements together without interruption, and the transition between movements results in one of the most beautiful moments in the entire concerto. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
