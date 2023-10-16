Evening Masterworks: Richard Strauss' In Italy Symphonic Fantasy for October 16, 2023

Richard Strauss’s symphonic fantasy In Italy was an important first step towards the tone poem, a genre of orchestral writing that the composer would influence and ultimately perfect in his career. Strauss began sketching the work during a visit to Italy in the summer of 1886, and completed the work just a few months after returning home. In Italy is a little different from Strauss’ later tone poems in that its programmatic element is descriptive, rather than narrative; and the work is in four-movements, instead of a singular movement. Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork, on Classical WSMR.

