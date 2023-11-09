© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Carl Maria von Weber's Clarinet Quintet in Bb Op. 34 for November 9, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published November 9, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Carl Maria von Weber
Carl Maria von Weber

Evening Masterworks: Carl Maria von Weber's Clarinet Quintet in Bb Op. 34

Carl Maria von Weber’s Clarinet Quintet in Bb is one of his most charismatic and demanding works for the instrument. It’s also a work that may not have even come into existence had the composer not been friends with one of the most virtuosic clarinetists of that time. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom