Evening Masterworks: Carl Maria von Weber's Clarinet Quintet in Bb Op. 34 for November 9, 2023
Carl Maria von Weber’s Clarinet Quintet in Bb is one of his most charismatic and demanding works for the instrument. It’s also a work that may not have even come into existence had the composer not been friends with one of the most virtuosic clarinetists of that time. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.