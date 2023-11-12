Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Symphony No. 8 in G Op. 88 for November 12, 2023

Dvorak’s Eighth Symphony was a little bit different from the one that came before it. While Dvorak’s Seventh is dramatic and somber, the Eighth is generally upbeat. In a lot of ways, the joys associated with this symphony can be related to the composer’s sense of being alive in a world of natural wonders. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.