© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 3 in G K 216 for November 14, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published November 14, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 3 in G K 216

We should feel lucky that Mozart produced concertos for any string instrument at all: the five violin concertos he composed within the same year, and otherwise, throughout his career, the composer showed no interest in composing string concertos. Mozart was 19 when he composed these five works for a fellow-violinist in the Salzburg court, and we will hear the Violin Concerto No. 3 tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom