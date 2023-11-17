© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A Op. 92 for November 17, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published November 17, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
The premiere of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 was perhaps the most wildly successful of his career, and the work received repeat performances 3 times in the 10 weeks following the concert. The work was an immediate favorite, with one newspaper reporting that “applause rose to the point of ecstasy” after one of these performances. Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
