Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Piano Concerto in g-minor, Op. 33 for November 25, 2023

Antonin Dvorak composed only one piano concerto in his lifetime, and there is a lot of evidence that it is modeled after the piano concerto that Johannes Brahms composed 18 years earlier. In fact, Dvorak composed his concerto as a "thank you" to Brahms for helping him get a set of pieces published, which led to Dvorak's first international success. Dvorak's Piano Concerto in g-minor