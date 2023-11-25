© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Piano Concerto in g-minor, Op. 33 for November 25, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published November 25, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Antonin Dvorak
Antonin Dvorak

Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak: Piano Concerto in g-minor, Op. 33

Antonin Dvorak composed only one piano concerto in his lifetime, and there is a lot of evidence that it is modeled after the piano concerto that Johannes Brahms composed 18 years earlier. In fact, Dvorak composed his concerto as a “thank you” to Brahms for helping him get a set of pieces published, which led to Dvorak’s first international success. Dvorak’s Piano Concerto in g-minor is our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom