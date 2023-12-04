© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-flat K 482 for December 4, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 4, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-flat K 482

The Piano Concerto No.22 is actually the first time Mozart incorporates the sonority of the newly-introduced clarinet, and he does it by replacing the oboes. And, of course, it’s a great example of Mozart infusing a unique identity into another one of his piano concertos. Hear the work tonight at 7: Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-flat, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom