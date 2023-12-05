© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Carl Maria von Weber's Symphony No. 1 in A for December 5, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 5, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Carl Maria von Weber

In his lifetime, Carl Maria von Weber’sSymphony No. 1 in A  was a model symphony, totally in line with what one would, and should, have expected at a concert. It was composed around the New Year time of 1807, and he composed his second symphony almost right away after the first. The Symphony No. 1 by Carl Maria von Weber, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
