Evening Masterworks: Carl Maria von Weber's Symphony No. 1 in A for December 5, 2023

In his lifetime, Carl Maria von Weber'sSymphony No. 1 in A was a model symphony, totally in line with what one would, and should, have expected at a concert. It was composed around the New Year time of 1807, and he composed his second symphony almost right away after the first.