Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 6 in C “Little” for December 14, 2023
The Sixth Symphony by Franz Schubert is known now as the “Little” C Major Symphony, but was originally referred to by the composer as the “Big Symphony.” That nickname was dropped once Schubert composed another symphony in the key of C, which gained the nickname the “Great C Major.” Join us for the “Little” one tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9