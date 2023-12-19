Evening Masterworks: Johann Sebastian Bach's Magnificat for December 19, 2023

In 1723, Johann Sebastian Bach was appointed asKantor - basically Music Director - of the St. Thomas Church in Leipzig, and he held this post until his death in 1750. It was here that he composed his Magificat for the 1723 Christmas Vespers of Leipzig, a work that expertly balances spiritual and dramatic elements. Bach’sMagnificat: our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

