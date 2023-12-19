© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Johann Sebastian Bach's Magnificat for December 19, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 19, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Johann Sebastian Bach playing the organ, not the lautenwerck, circa 1725. From a print in the British Museum.
Rischgitz
/
Getty Images
Johann Sebastian Bach

Evening Masterworks: Johann Sebastian Bach's Magnificat 

In 1723, Johann Sebastian Bach was appointed asKantor - basically Music Director - of the St. Thomas Church in Leipzig, and he held this post until his death in 1750. It was here that he composed his Magificat for the 1723 Christmas Vespers of Leipzig, a work that expertly balances spiritual and dramatic elements. Bach’sMagnificat: our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom