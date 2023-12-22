© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: John Rutter's Gloria for December 22, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 22, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
John Rutter’s Gloria is a concert work that uses centuries-old Latin text drawn from the Ordinary of the Mass, and the entire work is based mainly on one of the Gregorian chants associated with the text. The Gloria is perhaps one of Rutter’s most ambitious concert works, and the premiere took place in 1974, in Omaha, Nebraska, which was the first time the English composer had visited the United States. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7: John Rutter’s Gloria, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
