© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Florence Price's Symphony in e-minor for January 13, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published January 13, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Florence Price
Florence Price

Evening Masterworks: Florence Price's Symphony in e-minor

Born in Arkansas in the late 19th-century, Florence B. Price’s music reflected the kind of romantic, nationalist quality of that time period, blended with her own cultural heritage as an African-American woman. HerSymphony No. 1, which she composed in 1931, is a perfect example of this. The first movement is based on two freely composed melodies reminiscent of spirituals. The second movement, though, is clearly influenced by the orchestral music of Antonin Dvorak. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom