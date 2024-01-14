© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms' Clarinet Quintet in b Op. 115 for January 14, 2024

WUSF | authorBy Chandler Balkcom
publishedDateHeading January 14, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Born in Arkansas in the late 19th-century, Florence B. Price’s music reflected the kind of romantic, nationalist quality of that time period, blended with her own cultural heritage as an African-American woman. HerSymphony No. 1, which she composed in 1931, is a perfect example of this. The first movement is based on two freely composed melodies reminiscent of spirituals. The second movement, though, is clearly influenced by the orchestral music of Antonin Dvorak. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
