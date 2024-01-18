© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat, Op. 19 for January 18, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published January 18, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat, Op. 19

There is some debate as to when Beethoven composed his Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat. For nearly two centuries, it was believed the composer wrote it in 1794 as a kind of showpiece to use during his Vienna debut in 1795. But some recent scholarly investigations have pinned at least the first two movements as being written earlier, in 1789 and 1790. The Second Piano Concerto by Beethoven is our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
