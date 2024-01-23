Evening Masterwork: Johannes Brahms' Trio for Clarinet, Piano & Cello in a-minor, Op. 114 for January 23, 2024

In 1890, at the age of 57, Brahms decided that the piece he was finishing at the time would be his last: a perfect piece to end his career on. So, he retired… but then within a few months, he heard clarinetist Richard Muhlfield perform. Brahms then decided to come out of retirement, and compose a new piece for Muhlfield, which would become the Trio for Clarinet, Piano, and Cello in a-minor. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

