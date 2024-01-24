Evening Masterwork: Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Op. 55 “Eroica” for January 24, 2024

Beethoven’s Third Symphony, the Eroica, not only represented a turning point in the composer’s career, but is one of the few pieces of music that forever changed music history. At the time, audiences didn’t seem too fond of it, calling it a “most difficult” piece of music. The work went beyond simple entertainment, forcing Beethoven’s contemporaries to reconsider what a symphony was able to do. Hear Beethoven’s Eroica tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

