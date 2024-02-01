© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Flute Concerto No. 1 in G for February 1, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published February 1, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Flute Concerto No. 1 in G

It’s often thought that Mozart actually didn’t care much for the flute, and it stems from a line in a letter that he wrote his father where he actually refers to it as an instrument he could not bear. Still, one sign of a great composer is that they can write great music for instruments they don’t even like… which is the case with Mozart’s Flute Concerto No. 1. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89. 1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom