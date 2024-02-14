© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Quintet for Piano and Winds in E-flat for February 14, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published February 14, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Mozart’s Quintet for Piano and Winds premiered on a concert in 1784 on an incredible program which included first performances of other works, such as the composer’s “Haffner,” “Linz,” and “Paris'' symphonies, a piano concerto, and more. The Quintet, for Mozart, was a bit of an experiment even: it’s crafted as if it’s a three movement concerto, but on a chamber scale. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
