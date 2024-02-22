Evening Masterworks: Felix Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4 in A Op. 90 “Italian” for February 22, 2024

In October of 1830, Mendelssohn went to Italy on a trip that lasted 10 months that the composer documented in a series of watercolor paintings and sketches, and musically in his Fourth Symphony. It’s a work that isn’t necessarily Italian in musical style, but rather, a work that is more metaphorically Italian, being inspired by art and architecture, and the Mediterranean sunshine. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.