© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Felix Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4 in A Op. 90 “Italian” for February 22, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published February 22, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Felix Mendelssohn
Felix Mendelssohn

Evening Masterworks: Felix Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4 in A Op. 90 “Italian” 

In October of 1830, Mendelssohn went to Italy on a trip that lasted 10 months that the composer documented in a series of watercolor paintings and sketches, and musically in his Fourth Symphony. It’s a work that isn’t necessarily Italian in musical style, but rather, a work that is more metaphorically Italian, being inspired by art and architecture, and the Mediterranean sunshine. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom