Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 in c Op. 37 for February 23, 2024

Sometimes composers like to cut it close when it comes to finishing pieces, and in the case of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3, he didn’t really cut it at all. The first rehearsal was at 8 in the morning the day of the premiere, and he still hadn’t finished the score. In fact, the concerto was still a work in progress during the performance. The Third Piano Concerto by Beethoven, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

