Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 1 in D Op. 82 for February 24, 2024

Franz Schubert was just 16 when he completed his First Symphony, and it was one of the composer’s best pieces to date. The composition came after earlier efforts to compose a symphony – both instances the composer had started and scrapped what he had – as well as a handful of completed overtures. Schubert’s Symphony No. 1 in D-Major, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

