Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 17 in G, K 453 for February 27, 2024

Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 17 is actually one of the few piano concertos that was published in the composer’s lifetime. It’s also probably not a coincidence that it is one of the rare piano concertos that Mozart wrote for someone else to play (and not himself). The 17th Concerto features mixed forms and melodic heft, a reflection of the increasing density of Mozart’s music at that time. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

