Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A Op. 92 for March 7, 2024

The premiere of Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 was perhaps the most wildly successful of his career, and the work received repeat performances 3 times in the 10 weeks following the concert. The work was an immediate favorite, with one newspaper reporting that "applause rose to the point of ecstasy" after one of these performances.


