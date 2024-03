There are comparisons to be drawn between the symphonic repertoire of Charles Gounod and Felix Mendelssohn, such as the melodic charm and a clear use of orchestral timbres. The Symphony No. 1 by Gounod also has traces of style that looks back to Brahms and Cesar Franck, and it’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.