© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterwork: Antonin Dvorak's Symphony No. 5 in F Op. 76

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 27, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Antonin Dvorak
Antonin Dvorak

Evening Masterwork: Antonin Dvorak's Symphony No. 5 in F Op. 76

The Symphony No. 5 by Dvorak was, in fact, a turning point for the composer. The work is a testament to the composer leaving the days of his symphonic apprenticeship behind him, finally attaining his unique voice and style as a composer that audiences loved back then, and audiences still love today. The Fifth Symphony is a cheerful work, foreshadowing the good fortune Dvorak was soon to experience in most facets of his life. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom