Evening Masterworks: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D Op. 35 for April 8, 2024

Despite having written one of the most popular and lasting violin concertos of all time, Tchaikovsky actually hated the violin. Part of this was due to a bad childhood dream involving the violin, and in adulthood, he was even sucker-punched by a violinist at the premiere of one of his pieces. Still, he wrote an incredible Violin Concerto, and you can hear it tonight at 7: it’s our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

