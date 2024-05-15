© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 5 in B-flat for May 15, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published May 15, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
The year 1816 was a busy time for the 19-year old Franz Schubert. He was highly productive, writing about 125 songs, and then over 50 works for various ensembles large and small. Amongst those 50 works was the Symphony No. 5 in B-flat, a work that is clear and energetic, modeled clearly on the symphonies of Mozart and Haydn. It’s our Evening Masterwork: Franz Schubert’sSymphony No. 5 in B-flat, tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
