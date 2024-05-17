Evening Masterworks: Vassili Kalinnikov's Symphony No. 1 in g minor for May 17, 2024

Vassili Kalinnikov composed his First Symphony shortly after resigning from his post as the second conductor of the Italian Opera in Moscow. He resigned due to health issues, and then moved to the warmer climate of Yalta in the South Crimea, where he composed the symphony, a work that turned out to be the biggest success of his career. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

